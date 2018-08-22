Pull out your best summer attire and join us at the 4th annual Feast on the Field! This all inclusive long table event features an Alberta inspired feast right on the field at Commonwealth Stadium! Celebrate Edmonton’s thriving food scene with these award winning local chefs while supporting seniors in care:

, the inspiration behind Royal Glenora Club’s incredible reputation; and Matt Phillips & Andrew Cowan, owners of Northern Chicken!

This is not an ordinary backyard picnic, it’s an Alberta inspired, down to the earth, culinary experience!