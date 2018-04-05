Hit 2 Fit Charity Event

Hit to Fit is a Community Charity Event where local businesses, and residents come together in friendly competition to raise funds for local charities. Promoting fitness, life balance and community sustainability. We have many local charities in need of support. In Salmon Arm we have Kidsport, SAFE Community Society, Youth and Mental Health and the Hospital just to name a few. The joy is each team or individual gets to pick the charity and how they raise the funds! All the training comes together Saturday May 5th with a black tie Gala Event catered by Cantina Vallarta and showcases 14 boxing bouts by particpants and ameture BC Boxers. All bouts are sanctioned by Boxing BC