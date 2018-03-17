Trek For Tourette
This is the 10th Anniversary of the Trek across Canada. Trek for Tourette is a 5 km walk held annually in March in communities across Canada in suppport of TS and Tourette Canada. It is Canada's only national fundraiser for Tourette Syndrome.The 2018 national fundraising goal is $100 000. Everyone knows 10 people, if they each pledge $10 we would meet our goal. Henderson Lake Park - 1103 31A st South, Lethbridge, AB
- http://tourette.ca/trek
- jensiver@hotmail.ca 5872572778 (Jen Siver)
This is the 10th Anniversary of the Trek across Canada. Trek for Tourette is a 5 km walk held annually in March in communities across Canada in suppport of TS and Tourette Canada. It is Canada’s only national fundraiser for Tourette Syndrome.
The 2018 national fundraising goal is $100 000. Everyone knows 10 people, if they each pledge $10 we would meet our goal. #trek10x10