AXEciting Family Fun! Love Gives Back Campaign

1 or 2 Hr Axe Throwing for Charity!* B.C. Family Day – February 12th 2018! Axe Monkeys Kelowna 12pm- 8pm *Ages 7 and up PRE-BOOK NOW! http://axemonkeys.com/kelowna/ 1 Hour $25.00 2 Hour $32 25% Profits go to Hands in Service Enter to Win an AXE Monkeys Party!* Ways to enter: -Donate to Hands in Service on February 12th at Axe Monkeys Kelowna** -Buy Tickets to Magical Night of Laughter 2018* *Extra draw entries for every Family Day Axe Monkeys Ticket **The Axe Monkey prize package: 6 people for 2 hours plus the party room! (Worth $250) Axe Monkeys has 9 indoor axe throwing lanes, where you can learn to throw from the Axe Monkey trainers, practice and have fun. They also have a great selection of specialty axes and throwing knives if you feel a little more adventurous. Axe Monkeys is active in the community and would like to help Hands in Service, non-profit organization meet it’s fundraising goals, so bring the whole group, learn a new fun skill and even join our leagues! Love·Gives·Back Campaign funds: Living Salads – the Portable Community Garden project: Supplies 325 “At Risk” adults and children who are not receiving enough nutritious food the indoor/outdoor planters containing all they need to grow their own salads from May to October! Hands in Service offers free, caring volunteer services providing food security, basic housekeeping, referral, and resource to clients challenged with health, mobility and limited social and financial resources. For more info about Hands in Service visit http://www.handsinservice.ca or call 250 861-5465. Coming Up! Magical Night of Laughter – Love Gives Back Campaign with Comedian Tim Nutt & Magician Leif David