Calgary Firefighters New Year’s Eve Charity Gala

Hyatt Regency Calgary
Supporting 13 causes with one incredible event!The Calgary Firefigthers New Year’s Eve Charity Gala is December 31 at at the Hyatt Regency Calgary.Get your tickets for the hottest event in town with a chance to create a brighter future and better beginning for Calgarian charities and communities.Pick up your tickets now at http://www.cfbts.org Full details 

