Nov 4 3:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Magic City Chorus Presents….. CANADA: ONE PEOPLE, ONE VOICE

Erindale Alliance Church - 310 Perehudoff Crescent, Saskatoon, View Map
Add to Calendar 04-11-2017 15:00 04-11-2017 21:00 America/Toronto Magic City Chorus Presents….. CANADA: ONE PEOPLE, ONE VOICE

MATINEE SHOW 3:00pm and EVENING SHOW 7:00pm.  GUEST PERFORMER Joseph Naytowhow.Tickets: $22.00 for adult, Children 12 and under are Free. RUSH SEATING.To Purchase Tickets Phone Janet 306-249-1972 or Sharon 306-370-7078, or purchase tickets at McNally Robinson Bookstore, on Pic-a-Tic or through Chorus Members, and tickets will be available at the door. Full details 

