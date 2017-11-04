Magic City Chorus Presents….. CANADA: ONE PEOPLE, ONE VOICE
MATINEE SHOW 3:00pm and EVENING SHOW 7:00pm. GUEST PERFORMER Joseph Naytowhow.Tickets: $22.00 for adult, Children 12 and under are Free. RUSH SEATING.To Purchase Tickets Phone Janet 306-249-1972 or Sharon 306-370-7078, or purchase tickets at McNally Robinson Bookstore, on Pic-a-Tic or through Chorus Members, and tickets will be available at the door.
