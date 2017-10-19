Saskatchewan’s 1st Ever – ABILITY ARTS FESTIVAL

THURSDAY, OCT. 19th – 1:00pm to 4:00pm. FRIDAY, OCT. 20th – 8:30am to 4:00pm. SATURDAY, OCT. 21st – 10:00am to 4:00pm.

Saskatchewan’s first-ever ability arts festival features work in various disciplines including visual arts, performance, new media and literature by established and emerging Saskatchewan disabled artists. The three-day festival includes exhibits and workshops. A Friday Night Showcase features Johnny 2 Fingers and the Deformities with Acoustic Bridges and Colin Farnan.

Exhibits & Workshops: The Open Storefront @Confederation Mall.

Friday Night Showcase: The Underground, 430 – 20th Street W., @7:30pm.

Organizer Information: Spinal Cord Injury Saskatchewan Inc.

Ages: The event is for all ages EXCEPT for the Friday Night Showcase and ALL EVENTS ARE FREE TO THE PUBLIC.