Oct 19 - Oct 21 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM

Saskatchewan’s 1st Ever – ABILITY ARTS FESTIVAL

Confederation Mall & The Underground - Saskatoon, View Map
 Confederation Mall & The Underground - Saskatoon
http://www.saskartistsofability.wordpress.com

THURSDAY, OCT. 19th – 1:00pm to 4:00pm.  FRIDAY, OCT. 20th – 8:30am to 4:00pm.  SATURDAY, OCT. 21st – 10:00am to 4:00pm.

Saskatchewan’s first-ever ability arts festival features work in various disciplines including visual arts, performance, new media and literature by established and emerging Saskatchewan disabled artists.  The three-day festival includes exhibits and workshops.  A Friday Night Showcase features Johnny 2 Fingers and the Deformities with Acoustic Bridges and Colin Farnan.

Exhibits & Workshops:  The Open Storefront @Confederation Mall.

Friday Night Showcase:  The Underground, 430 – 20th Street W., @7:30pm.

Organizer Information:  Spinal Cord Injury Saskatchewan Inc.

Ages:  The event is for all ages EXCEPT for the Friday Night Showcase and ALL EVENTS ARE FREE TO THE PUBLIC.
