Exploring Encaustic: Handmade Paper + Encaustic

Let’s Make Handmade Paper + Paint with Wax with Alice and Bethany! In this fun workshop we will go over all of the basics of using the encaustic iron on handmade paper. This class is a chance to relax, made beautiful paper, and create a lovely painting. Day One: Alice teaches the group to create handmade paper using recycled and natural materials. We will use the paper created to make substrates for our encaustic paintings, art cards, and more! Day Two: Bethany teaches the group how to add encaustic to our paper items from day one. Suitable for all levels, no prior painting experience needed. All supplies provided + tea, coffee & treats. When: Saturday & Sunday, November 11 & 12, 2017 Where: Leir House Cultural Centre, 220 Manor Park Ave, Penticton, BC Time: 10:30am – 3:30pm Fee: $150 – Includes all supplies for both days. What to bring: Snack for lunch and comfortable painting clothes. On day one you may get wet ;) Max 6 students.