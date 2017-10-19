Terry Gillespie Live
- When
-
Add to Calendar 19-10-2017 21:00 20-10-2017 12:00 America/Toronto Terry Gillespie Live
Veteran Canadian blues artist Terry Gillespie continues his first Western Canadian tour in two years with a show at the Grateful Fed Pub & Restaurant in Kelowna on Thursday October 19. The concert also marks the release of Home Boy, his fifth solo album. Gillespie’s music is blues based — but this is an artist… Full detailsGrateful Fed Pub & Restaurant - 509 Bernard Ave., Kelowna, BC Richard Flohil & Associates susann.weinelt@gmx.de DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Contact
- susann.weinelt@gmx.de 6479073521 (Richard Flohil & Associates)
Veteran Canadian blues artist Terry Gillespie continues his first Western Canadian tour in two years with a show at the Grateful Fed Pub & Restaurant in Kelowna on Thursday October 19. The concert also marks the release of Home Boy, his fifth solo album. Gillespie’s music is blues based — but this is an artist who mixes genres with ease. His annual winters in Jamaica have given his songs a deep groove that’s hard to resist.