Mar 3 - Mar 24 7:30 PM

Children of God

Citadel Theatre - View Map
Citadel Theatre presents: Children of God Full details 

14+

Citadel Theatre presents: Children of God, playing March 3 – 24, 2018!

The haunting tale of two siblings taken away to a residential school is a story of redemption: for a mother who was never let past the school’s gate, and her kids, who never knew she came. Chidlren of God is a thrilling blend of ancient traditions and contemporary realities, honouring the resilience and power of the Indigenous peoples of Canada.

Click here for details and tickets!
