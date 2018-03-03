Children of God
Citadel Theatre presents: Children of God
Citadel Theatre presents: Children of God, playing March 3 – 24, 2018!
The haunting tale of two siblings taken away to a residential school is a story of redemption: for a mother who was never let past the school’s gate, and her kids, who never knew she came. Chidlren of God is a thrilling blend of ancient traditions and contemporary realities, honouring the resilience and power of the Indigenous peoples of Canada.
