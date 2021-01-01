Stirling Faux Radio Host

Stirling is originally from Ontario, where he began his broadcasting career in Sudbury while attending Laurentian University. After stops in Toronto and Quebec City, Stirling headed west to Vancouver, where he has enjoyed a colourful and variety-filled career, and lists hosting ”Lotto Night in BC” for 9 years on TV as a highlight. Since his return to CKNW in 2016, Stirling has hosted Weekend Mornings and Vancouver Consumer along with fill-in work for most of his colleagues.

Stirling has taught at BCIT and Columbia Academy and lists sharing his experiences with students and those interested in broadcasting as a favourite activity. He designed his own course “Introduction to Broadcast & Media” and it remains on the curriculum.

Stirling enjoys travel and leisure time with Carole and their dog Gracie. In 2021 he was invited to join the Half-Century Club of the BC Association of Broadcasters.