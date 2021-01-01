Katelin Owsianski Traffic Reporter

Katelin Owsianski is the traffic reporter for Global BC and can be seen Monday to Friday on Global News Morning.

Before joining the Global BC team, Katelin spent six years helping commuters get around the lower mainland on the airwaves for AM730, from the traffic helicopter for CKNW and also filling in at Global.

Katelin was born and raised in Victoria, and has always had a knack for performing and storytelling. Katelin spent some time in Edmonton where she attended Grant MacEwan University and graduated from the Theatre Arts Program. Shortly thereafter, Katelin went to New York City and took improv and comedy classes with the acclaimed ‘The Second City’ comedy school.

Katelin took her talents to the high seas where she hosted events and entertained audiences onboard Carnival Cruise Lines. After a few years at sea, Katelin headed back to B.C. where she attended BCIT and graduated from the Radio Arts and Entertainment Program.

Katelin lives in Vancouver and loves to jog along the sea wall, make soup, and spend time with friends and family.