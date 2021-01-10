Jawn Jang

Born in Seoul but raised in Vancouver, Jawn Jang has been in radio since 2013.

He is a graduate from the Radio Broadcasting program at BCIT.

Jang began his radio career in large and small markets on FM radio before debuting on AM radio as a sports talk host in 2017.

In addition to hosting The Weekend Shift, he is a regular contributor on-air at 980 CKNW in Vancouver with The Mike Smyth Show and The Jill Bennett Show.

When he’s not on the air, you can usually find Jawn in front of a screen watching hockey or football. He’s never shy in sharing his hot sports takes and is always open to a friendly debate.