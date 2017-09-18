Oshawa man serves as mental health advocate after found not criminally responsible
Mon, Sep 18: Thirty-seven-year-old Brian Rose recalls his time spent at Whitby’s Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences. He was transferred to the centre three years after being found Not Criminally Responsible for the death of his grandmother back in 2010. Brian was recently named one of five 2017 faces of mental Illness by the Canadian Alliance on Mental Illness and Mental Health. Susan Hay has the story.