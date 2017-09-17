Health September 17 2017 8:59pm 03:46 9-year-old boy bikes to Ottawa and raises thousands to help kids with autism Angie Seth chats with James Potvin and his father who talk about why James rode 500km to help kids like him who have autism. Nine-year-old boy bikes to Ottawa and raises thousands to help kids with autism <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3751447/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3751447/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:372px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3751447/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="https://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/646/411/SUN_AUTISM_INTERVIEW_170917_848x480_1048649795779.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?