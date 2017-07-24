Global News Morning Montreal July 24 2017 8:56am 04:15 It started with the collar Peerless Clothing Chairman and CEO Alvin Cramer Segal joins Global’s Laura Casella to talk about his long and fruitful career in the clothing industry, now told in his new book:” My Peerless Story”. <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3619349/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3619349/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:372px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3619349/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/278/631/GQNM07242017INTERV5_tnb_3.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?