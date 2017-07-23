Global News at 6 Weekend Saskatoon July 23 2017 8:46pm 01:35 Saskatoon’s Ganbatte Anime Convention draws hundreds for second year Saskatoon’s Ganbatte Anime Convention, which began last year, showcases Japanese arts and culture. Rebekah Lesko reports. Saskatoon’s Ganbatte Anime Convention draws hundreds for second year <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3618845/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3618845/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:372px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3618845/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/1013/567/GSK170723REBEKAH_tnb_4.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?