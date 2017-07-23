Chu Sainte-Justine
July 23 2017 7:07pm
00:47

Stanley Cup champion Kris Letang visits sick kids at Sainte-Justine Hospital

Penguins’ defenceman and Montreal native Kris Letang, paid a special visit to children at Montreal’s Sainte-Justine Hospital Sunday, and he didn`t show up empty handed.

