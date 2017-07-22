Global News at 10 Saskatoon
July 22 2017 12:40am
01:51

La Loche volleyball player at NAIG

The Team Saskatchewan U-19 girls volleyball team are one game away from standing on top of the podium at NAIG. One Saskatoon player has been pursuing this dream for years, but almost didn’t make it.

