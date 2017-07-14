Global News at 5:30 Toronto July 14 2017 7:04pm 01:40 Downtown Toronto burger restaurant relocates over soaring rent Fri, Jul 14: High rents have been hammering local business owners along Yonge Street. As Shallima Maharaj shows us, one business is relocating to survive. Toronto burger restaurant relocates to escape soaring Yonge Street rent <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3600428/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3600428/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:372px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3600428/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/869/631/GTNH07142017_Burger.png" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?