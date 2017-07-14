Global News at 11 Montreal
July 14 2017 9:58am
01:42

MUHC meets with health minister

Fri, Jul 14: Quebec Health Minister Gaétan Barrette met with several MUHC unions Thursday. As Elysia Bryan-Baynes explains, they took the opportunity to express their concerns about their working conditions.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home