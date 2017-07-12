Canada
July 12 2017 12:01pm
02:00

Waterloo Police announce arrest of Ager Hasan

Staff Sgt. Michael Haffner with Waterloo Regional Police confirmed the arrest of 24-year-old Ager Hasan Wednesday, a 24-year-old Ontario man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend in Kitchener.

