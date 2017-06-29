Global News at 6 Saskatoon June 29 2017 8:28pm 02:15 Loading... Dan Florizone not throwing his name in to lead new Saskatchewan Health Authority After careful consideration, Dan Florizone will not be vying for the CEO position of the province’s new amalgamated health authority. Meaghan Craig reports. Dan Florizone not throwing his name in to lead the province’s single health authority as CEO <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3567075/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3567075/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3567075/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/680/459/GSASK0629_craig_848x480_979970627525.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?