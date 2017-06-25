Global News at 10 Weekend Saskatoon
June 25 2017 8:00pm
01:33

Loading...

Eid celebration draws thousands to Saskatoon’s Prairieland Park

Upwards of 9,000 people gathered in Saskatoon to mark the end of Ramadan, a month when Muslims observe a fast from sunrise to sunset each day. Rebekah Lesko reports.

