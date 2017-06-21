Global News Hour at 6
June 21 2017 10:23pm
02:11

Loading...

New rules for online gambling

Wed, Jun 21: B.C. lotteries has instated new rules for using its PlayNow website, designed to close a loophole used by criminals to launder money. Our Consumer Matters reporter Anne Drewa has the details.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home