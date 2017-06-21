Global News Morning Montreal
June 21 2017 10:14am
Electro-indie band Featurette on tour

Wed, Jun 21: Toronto electro-indie band Featurette dropped by Global News Morning to talk about their tour, their appearance at L’Astral and to play a song from their latest album “Crave.”

