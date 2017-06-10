Global News Morning Weekend BC
June 10 2017 1:20pm
06:13

Loading...

Top fashion trends for summer 2017

Sat, Jun 10: Update your wardrobe for summer. Metropolis at Metrotown Stylist Hayley Hudson shows off four of the top trends for the season: metallics, deconstructed shirts and trench coats.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home