Global News Morning Weekend BC
June 10 2017 1:16pm
Open House: Steam ovens

Sat, Jun 10: Steam ovens are the hottest new appliance for both aspiring and professional chefs. In Open House, Kaitlyn Herbst checks out how they work with help from The Dirty Apron’s Chef David Robertson.

