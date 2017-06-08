Global News at 5:30 Montreal
June 8 2017 5:41pm
Pedalheads teaches kids cycling skills and safety

Pedalheads held a mini camp at Selywn House School Thursday with more than 50 kids taking part in drills, games, obstacle ramps and safety lessons aimed at making them better cyclists.

