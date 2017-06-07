Global News at 10 Saskatoon June 7 2017 7:36pm 01:55 Loading... ‘Sky’s the limit’ for Naaman Roosevelt in 3rd year with Saskatchewan Roughriders Now entering his third year with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Naaman Roosevelt is ready to take the next step. Ryan Flaherty reports. ‘Sky’s the limit’ for Naaman Roosevelt in 3rd year with Saskatchewan Roughriders <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3511308/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3511308/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3511308/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?