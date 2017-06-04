Loading...
Calgary Postal workers go door to door to remind Calgarians of Liberal election promise
Sun, Jun 4: Postal workers were pounding the pavement on Saturday in Calgary to encourage people to speak out about changing door to door mail service. The federal Liberals promised in their election campaign to end the conversion to community mail boxes. As Carolyn Kury de Castillo reports it has left around 240,000 households in Calgary in limbo, waiting to find out what will happen to their mail service.