View full results
Global News at 6 Regina
May 30 2017 8:30pm
01:46

Loading...

City of Regina tent caterpillar spray program off to a slwo start

High winds over the past couple of weeks have slowed Regina’s tent caterpillar control program. Christa Dao has the details on how the work has been modified.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home