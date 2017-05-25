Global News Morning BC May 25 2017 11:53am 02:08 Loading... BCAA Play Here: W.E. Kinvig Elementary in Newton Over the next two weeks, Global BC will be featuring one of the finalists in the BCAA Play Here contest on Global News Morning. Today we feature W.E. Kinvig Elementary in Newton. <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3478301/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3478301/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3478301/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/861/1015/2017-05-25T15-53-42.166Z--640x360.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?