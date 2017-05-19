Global News at 10 Saskatoon May 19 2017 8:21am 01:41 Loading... Kinew James inquest concludes with 23 recommendations The report into the death of Kinew James called for more indigenous staff at the Regional Psychiatric Centre in Saskatoon where she died. Ryan Kessler reports. Kinew James inquest concludes with 23 recommendations <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3463968/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3463968/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3463968/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/935/618/kinew-james-11.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?