Global News Morning BC May 18 2017 10:21am 04:51 Loading... Eric McCormack on this year’s ‘Plaid for Dad’ campaign Will and Grace star Eric McCormack drops by the morning news to talk about the new season and this year’s ‘Plaid for Dad’ campaign to raise awareness for prostate cancer research. <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3461431/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3461431/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3461431/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/138/747/2017-05-18T14-22-09.8Z--640x360.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?