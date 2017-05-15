Global News Hour at 6 Calgary
May 15 2017 6:51pm
2 big cats sighted in Calgary in 2 days

Mon, May 15: After a cougar warning was issued for Fish Creek Park on Saturday, a Calgary homeowner reported seeing a big cat on the prowl in his neighbourhood. David Boushy reports.

