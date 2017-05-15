Global News Morning BC
May 15 2017 10:54am
02:57

Loading...

B.C. woman’s idea for #gardenspicer goes viral

Victoria teacher Lisa Kadonaga’s idea to create ‘garden Spicer’, a cutout of White House press secretary Sean Spicer hiding ‘among’ the bushes has gone viral worldwide. Amy Judd explains.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home