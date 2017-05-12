1000 de la gauchetiere
May 12 2017 5:25pm
1,000 de la Gauchetière for sale

It’s an iconic fixture of Montreal’s skyline, and now the city’s tallest office tower, 1,000 de la Gauchetière, is for sale. Global’s Amanda Jelowicki reports.

