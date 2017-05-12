Global News Morning Edmonton
May 12 2017 10:13am
03:05

Lightning McQueen’s Canadian Road Trip

In celebration of the release of Cars 3, Lightning McQueen is on a cross-country tour. He’s making a couple pit stop here in the Edmonton area this weekend. Cars 3 opens in theatres on June 16th

