Canada
May 11 2017 8:06am
00:59

Loading...

Quebec floods: ‘Kayaking…that’s the only way to get out of here’

A resident in the flooded town of Pierrefonds, Que. shared video of kayakers paddling in the high waters, as she documented what it was like being restricted to her home.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home