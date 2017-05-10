View full results
Global News Morning Regina
May 10 2017 1:20pm
03:43

Loading...

Sask. Fashion Week 2017 – Spex by Ryan

It’s high fashion – for your face! Spex by Ryan will showcase its handmade and carefully curated collection of indie eyeware at Saskatchewan Fashion Week 2017.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home