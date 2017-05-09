Global News Morning Montreal
May 9 2017 10:16am
04:03

Montreal supermoms

Meet another winner of Global’s Super mom contest! Mother Georgiana Stroe and daughter Maxxime Ménard join Laura Casella and Kim Sullivan to talk about Georgiana and why Maxxime nominated her as a supermom.

