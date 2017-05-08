Global News at 6 Saskatoon
May 8 2017 3:06pm
Saskatoon weather outlook: over 30mm of rain drenches Saskatoon

Endless hours of showers drench Saskatoon in over 30 millimetres of rain, but there is drier weather in the forecast! Meteorologist Peter Quinlan has the latest.

