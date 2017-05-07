Global News at 6 Weekend Saskatoon
May 7 2017 8:19pm
01:17

Loading...

Saskatoon Valkyries down Winnipeg Wolfpack 47-6

Julene Friesen and Samantha Matheson each had two touchdowns as the Saskatoon Valkyries downed the Winnipeg Wolfpack 47-6. Claire Hanna with the highlights and post-game reaction.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home