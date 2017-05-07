Battle Of The Atlantic May 7 2017 3:14pm 02:18 Loading... Halifax marks 72nd anniversary of the Battle of the Atlantic Halifax marked the 72nd anniversary of the Battle of the Atlantic on Sunday. Global’s Natasha Pace reports. Halifax marks 72nd anniversary of the Battle of the Atlantic <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3433063/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3433063/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3433063/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/911/879/BATTLE_OF_THE_ATLANTIC_848x480_938333251656.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?