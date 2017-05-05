Global News at 5 Edmonton
May 5 2017 7:18pm
Edmonton family in Anaheim for #OrangeCrush

Ahead of Game 5 Oilers v. Ducks, Quinn Phillips catches up with an Edmonton family who booked their trip to Anaheim months ago, hoping the Oilers would be playing.

