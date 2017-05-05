Global News Morning Regina May 5 2017 1:02pm 03:40 Loading... Chili Challenge One day, four locations, 3000 pounds of chili for our neighbours in need! Find out how you can take part in Saturday’s Chili Challenge in support of the Regina Food Bank. <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3429585/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3429585/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3429585/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/968/587/CHILI_CHALLENGE_MAY5_YQR_tnb_3.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?