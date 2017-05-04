Buckingham Palace May 4 2017 6:14pm 02:29 Loading... Prince Philip’s high school days With Prince Philip stepping down from public engagement, high school classmate Okill Stuart shows Global’s Amanda Jelowicki some letters and photos of the two together. Prince Philip’s high school classmate reminisces about 80-year friendship <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3428099/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3428099/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3428099/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/326/495/MTL_-_Prince_Philip_REAX_848x480_936657987828.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?