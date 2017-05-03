Focus Manitoba May 3 2017 12:18pm 03:45 Loading... 80-year-old sensei still teaching Winnipeg judo He’s been hitting the dojo for more than six decades. Sensei Brian Jones spends most of his days teaching the art of judo and has even been inducted into the Judo Manitoba Hall of Fame. 80-year-old Winnipeg sensei proves he’s a force to be reckoned with in judo <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3423855/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3423855/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3423855/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/263/583/FOCUS_MB_80_YEAR_OLD_SENSEI_with_keys.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?