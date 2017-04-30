Alberta April 30 2017 10:26pm 00:36 Loading... Oilers fans sing ‘Star Spangled Banner’ after singer’s mic doesn’t work Edmonton Oilers fans began singing the “Star Spangled Banner” on the encouragement of country singer Brett Kissel Sunday before Game 3 of the Ducks and Oilers. <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3416090/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3416090/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3416090/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/308/154/SUN_ANTHEM_SINGER_THUMB_V2_300417.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?