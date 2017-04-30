Alberta
April 30 2017 10:26pm
Oilers fans sing ‘Star Spangled Banner’ after singer’s mic doesn’t work

Edmonton Oilers fans began singing the “Star Spangled Banner” on the encouragement of country singer Brett Kissel Sunday before Game 3 of the Ducks and Oilers.

